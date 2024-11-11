Seahawks release leading tackler Tyrel Dodson, overhauling linebacker corps

The Seattle Seahawks released leading tackler Tyrel Dodson, continuing an overhaul of the team's linebacker corps following a bye week.

Seattle has lost five of its past six games after a 3–0 start, dropping the team to last place in the NFC West. That prompted head coach Mike Macdonald to warn "everything's on the table" in regards to possible changes to the roster, coaching schemes and practice regimens.

"I think we're doing a lot of good things, but if you go in kind of just with a myopic view of, 'Hey, it's only over here,' then you might miss something," Macdonald told reporters, via the Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell. "I don't want to miss something. So, let's go through it with a fine-tooth comb and let's be honest and let's go."

Evidently, that honesty applied to Dodson, who joined the Seahawks this season on a one-year, $4.26 million contract after four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. The 26-year-old led Seattle with 71 tackles in nine games, including five tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. Additionally, Dodson was credited with two passes defended and one forced fumble.

Dodson began the season as the Seahawks' middle linebacker and wore the "green dot" helmet to relay play calls from the sideline. However, he was moved to weakside linebacker for the past two games after Ernest Jones IV was acquired from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for LB Jerome Baker and a fourth-round pick.

Financially, the Seahawks don't lose much with cutting Dodson, which is likely why the move was made.The only guaranteed part of his contract was a $1 million signing bonus. Otherwise, his base salary was $2.25 million with per game roster bonuses of $760,000 and a workout bonus of $250,000.

With Dodson released, rookie Tyrice Knight or Drake Thomas is expected to take over at weakside linebacker. Josh Ross could also be in the mix, while Jones mans the middle and Derick Hall and Boye Mafe play the outside in Macdonald's 3-4 defensive scheme.

To fill Dodson's spot on the roster, Seattle signed cornerback Josh Jobe from its practice squad.

Up next for Seattle in Week 11 is a division matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.