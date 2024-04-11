National

Scott Drew reportedly staying at Baylor after turning down Kentucky

Colgate v Baylor MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 22: Head coach Scott Drew of the Baylor Bears reacts to a play in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Colgate Raiders at FedExForum on March 22, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Scott Drew will not be replacing John Calipari at Kentucky, according to multiplereports.

Drew, who has been Baylor's head coach since 2003, will be staying with the Bears after turning down an offer from Kentucky.

The Wildcats zeroed in on the Drew this week following the news of Calipari's departure to take over the head coaching job at Arkansas. Kentucky's interest reach the point where Drew family members were seen exiting a private plane tied to a school donor in Lexington, Kentucky on Wednesday night before flying back to Texas.

According to ESPN, Drew spent a day thinking about his next move and that he would only leave Baylor for a handful of programs, which included Kentucky,

Drew was one of a number of candidates Kentucky targeted, but some later expressed their desire to stay put, including UConn's Dan Hurley, Alabama's Nate Oats, and former Villanova coach Jay Wright.

In 21 seasons in Waco, Texas, Drew has compiled a 446-244 record, won a national title, an NIT championships, two Big 12 regular-season titles, and three Big 12 Coach of the Year awards. He has a 17-9 record in the NCAA tournament with Baylor and 12 players have gone one to become NBA draft picks.

