National

Schools close in Louisiana as severe weather, tornadoes threaten South

By Emily Shapiro and Max Golembo, ABC News

Extreme downburst on a heavy thunderstorm. Kansas Getty Images - STOCK (john finney photography/Getty Images)

By Emily Shapiro and Max Golembo, ABC News

NEW YORK — A large storm system is bringing a threat of strong tornadoes, damaging winds and hail to the South on Wednesday, with the severe weather forecast to stretch from Louisiana to Mississippi to Alabama to Florida.

New Orleans is under a flash flood warning.

More than 180,000 customers are without power in Louisiana Wednesday morning and many schools across the state are closed.

A tornado watch has been issued in Louisiana and Mississippi, including the cities of New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Jackson. "Intense tornadoes" are possible and wind gusts up to 80 mph are likely, the National Weather Service said.

The dangerous storms will stretch across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama through Wednesday evening.

​The storm already dumped up to 15 inches of rain in east Texas overnight, with the flash flooding submerging cars and buildings underwater.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!