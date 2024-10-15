Santa Monica College employee shot in 'workplace violence incident,' suspect at large: Police

A suspect remains at large after a shooting at a California college critically injured an employee, school police said.

The shooting occurred at the Center for Media and Design, a Santa Monica College satellite, in Santa Monica shortly before 10 p.m. local time, school police said.

The shooting was "a workplace violence incident, not a random act," Santa Monica College Chief of Police Johnnie Adams said in a statement.

The employee was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Adams.

The suspect remains at large, Adams said Tuesday.

The Santa Monica Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting. The incident is believed to be isolated and "there is no information suggesting the suspect remains in Santa Monica or is a threat to the community," the department said in a statement.

No additional details are being released on the suspect or victim at this time amid the ongoing investigation, a school spokesperson said.

All Santa Monica College campuses are closed on Tuesday "to prioritize the safety and well-being of our community," Adams said.

"Santa Monica College remains committed to maintaining a safe environment for all employees and students," he said.

The Santa Monica Police Department said it will be providing extra patrols around schools on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.