National

Ryan Garcia drops Devin Haney 3 times en route to stunning upset

By Ryan O'Hara, Yahoo Sports

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia reacts after knocking down Devin Haney during a fight at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images) (Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

By Ryan O'Hara, Yahoo Sports

It was a strange juxtaposition Saturday night before a sold-out crowd at Barclays Center. On one side was Devin Haney promising to make his opponent pay for his antics throughout fight week. Across from him was 25-year-old Ryan Garcia, promising to bring death to his longtime rival.

There was no death, but the 25-year-old labeled "mentally fragile" by many delivered the upset for the ages.

Garcia put an exclamation point by scoring three knockdowns of Devin Haney en route to a majority decision.

The judges scored it 112-112, 114-110 and 115-109.

This breaking news story will be updated.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!