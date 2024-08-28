National

Russell Wilson beats out Justin Fields for Steelers' starting quarterback job

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Buffalo Bills v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 17: Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have decided that Russell Wilson will be the team's starting quarterback for Week 1, the team announced on Wednesday.

"[Practices] are intense by design," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said, "because we've gotta know. I hate speculation. It's a football-like environment. We try to make it as football-like as we can and I saw enough to be comfortable certainly."

Wilson beats out Justin Fields, whom the Steelers acquired in a March trade.

The 35-year-old Wilson played two preseason games and was 10-for-12 with 73 passing yards.

Wilson was released by the Denver Broncos in March and later signed a one-year, $1.2 million to join the Steelers, one day after they acquired Fields.

This story will be updated.

