Rookie QB Caleb Williams named as a captain for the Chicago Bears

Quarterback Caleb Williams is starting off his rookie season strong with the Chicago Bears. After just four months with the team, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick has earned the respect of his Chicago teammates and was voted as one of the Bears captains.

The Bears announced the news that Williams was one of eight captains selected on Monday. Along with the rookie QB, wide receiver DJ Moore and tight ends Cole Kmet and Marcedes Lewis will represent the team on offense, while linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards, safety Kevin Byard and cornerback Jaylon Johnson make up the defensive captains.

It's relatively uncommon for rookies to be voted captain, but when it does happen, it's nearly always quarterbacks. Other big name quarterbacks, such as Joe Burrow, have been voted as captains and taken on the starting QB position as a rookie.

Last season, Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud — the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2023 draft — were both named as captains of the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans, respectively, during their rookies seasons. Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick, was also named as a captain as a rookie with the Indianapolis Colts.

With Week 1 of the NFL season finally approaching, other teams are beginning to announce their captains. The Colts and Philadelphia Eagles announced their captains at the end of last week; the rest of the teams are expected to follow suit shortly.