Rideshare driver arrested for allegedly murdering female passenger: Indianapolis police

NEW YORK — A rideshare driver has been arrested for allegedly murdering his female passenger, who was found shot to death near a wooded area after she was reported missing, police announced Tuesday.

The victim, 30-year-old Chanti Dixon, was reported missing on Monday, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Chris Bailey. She had ordered an Uber around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to take her home from work, but she had not been heard from since then, according to the probable cause affidavit.

On Monday, police received a report of a dead person found near woods in a residential area of Indianapolis who was ultimately identified as Dixon, police said. She had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound, Bailey said.

The investigation led detectives to ​​29-year-old Francisco Valadez, who has been arrested on a murder charge, police said.

Police believe that Valadez, a rideshare driver, had picked Dixon up "just prior to her murder," Bailey said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"This is disgusting, it's disturbing," Bailey said. "No one deserves to be treated this way in our community."

Valadez is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, according to online jail records. It is unclear if he has an attorney at this time.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make final charging decisions. Bailey said he anticipates there will be additional charges in the case.

Dixon was found at a dead end with a possible gunshot wound to the left side of her head, according to the probable cause affidavit. Two cell phones belonging to her were also found nearby, according to the affidavit.

Detectives traced the Uber information to Valadez, according to the affidavit. Valadez allegedly told police that after he dropped her off a man attempted to rob her and shot her in the leg, according to the affidavit. After being brought to the homicide office for an interview, Valadez told two different stories before allegedly admitting to shooting Dixon in his car while trying to have sex with her, according to the affidavit.

Valadez has been banned from Uber, the company said.

"Our hearts break for Ms. Dixon's family and loved ones," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement. "The details of this act of violence are atrocious and we will assist Indianapolis police however we can as they continue to investigate."

Assistant Chief of Police Catherine Cummings said this is believed to be an isolated incident.

"As a woman, this hits differently for me," she said during Tuesday's press briefing. "Women, girls, mothers have a right to exist freely in our community without fear of something heinous happening to them. They have a right to walk, bike, order, rideshare without fearing something bad will happen to them. This is a family's worst nightmare, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family during this trying time."

Cummings and Bailey stressed to the community that rideshares continue to be a safe option.

"This woman is gone from the world unnecessarily by an evil act," Bailey said. "I'm glad that we were able to find this individual as quickly as we did, so that he didn't have an opportunity to perpetuate violence further in our community."

