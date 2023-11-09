Republican debate live updates: 5 candidates not named Trump take the stage in Miami

The third Republican debate of the 2024 cycle will take place Wednesday night in Miami, where five candidates not named Donald Trump will take the stage hoping to put some sort of dent in the former president's seemingly insurmountable lead in the race.

Those candidates are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump, the prohibitive frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination, has not participated in any of the Republican debates this year and has refused to sign a pledge to support the GOP’s eventual nominee. He is holding a counterprogramming rally in the predominantly Hispanic suburb Hialeah, Fla., instead.

The debate, which is being televised on NBC, begins at 8 p.m. ET. Yahoo News will provide live updates and instant analysis beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

