Reports: Bam Adebayo signing 3-year, $166M extension to remain with Heat

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
Bam Adebayo is signing a three-year extension to remain with the Miami Heat, according to multiple reports.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the max deal with valued at $166 million.

