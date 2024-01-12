Report: Patriots to hire Jerod Mayo as coach to replace Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots have hired Jerod Mayo as their new head coach to replace Bill Belichick, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday.
Belichick and the Patriots parted ways on Thursday.
This story will be updated.
