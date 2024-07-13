National

Reds rookie Rece Hinds continues scorching start with 2 more homers

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Miami Marlins v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 12: Rece Hinds #77 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates a run with Jonathan India #6 of the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park on July 12, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images) (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Reds appear to have something in Rece Hinds.

The rookie outfielder continued a torrid start to his MLB career on Saturday with the first two-homer game of his career, giving him five in his first six games with the Reds. Overall, he went 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBI, having also reached base via a hit-by-pitch.

The Reds defeated the Miami Marlins 10-6.

Hinds is now 11-for-23 with three doubles, a triple, five homers, seven runs, 11 RBI and a .524/.565/1.476 slash line (that's a 2.032 OPS). With all the caveats of a small sample being unreliable, that's absolutely what you want to see from a player who was ranked only 15th on MLB Pipeline's list of Reds prospects.

The two homers:

Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Hinds' nine extra-base hits in his first six games are two more than any other player in MLB's modern era (since 1901). His six homers in that span are the second-most in MLB history, behind only Trevor Story's seven in 2016.

Making Hinds' start even wilder is that he was struggling in Triple-A for most of the season when he got the call to the majors, hitting .216/.290/.409 with 13 homers in 77 games for Triple-A Louisville. The Reds selected him in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

