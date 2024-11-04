RB Christian McCaffrey returns to 49ers practice, reportedly could play Sunday vs. Buccaneers

After missing the first half of the season, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey might finally be coming back.

McCaffrey, who has been out since the start of the season with Achilles tendinitis and calf tightness, returned to San Francisco's practice on Monday after nearly two months on injured reserve. The 49ers officially opened reserve practice window for McCaffrey on Monday.

#49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is back at practice. pic.twitter.com/gIxhduVNoW — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 4, 2024

The 28-year-old running back flew to Germany in late September for treatment and a second opinion, and had been reportedly aiming for an early November return. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, his recovery is tracking for a return on Sunday, when the 49ers travel to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers have opened the practice window for Christian McCaffrey, who is tracking to play Sunday vs. Tampa Bay, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/VdzG05L4L8 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 4, 2024

McCaffrey, who was a late scratch in Week 1, was placed on IR after Week 2, and stayed on reserve a few weeks past the required four-game stint due to his injuries. McCaffrey is the reigning AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and led the league with 2,023 yards from scrimmage (including 1,459 rushing) in 2023, earning 21 total touchdowns that season.

San Francisco is coming off a bye week, with its last game being a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 27.