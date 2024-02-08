Ravens WR Zay Flowers under investigation for alleged domestic assault

Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers is under investigation by the Baltimore County Police for an alleged domestic assault, the Baltimore Banner reported on Thursday.

Flowers has not been charged with a crime, and neither the Ravens nor his agent responded to requests for comments, according to the Banner.

An Acton (Mass.) police department is also involved in the alleged matter and declined to provide the report to the Banner. Massachusetts has state laws in place that keep communications between the police and victims of domestic violence or sexual assault confidential.

The incident allegedly took place in the Owings Mills, Md., area on Jan. 21, Baltimore County Police confirmed to the Banner. Flowers, the 22nd-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, played in the AFC Championship game a week later against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Flowers, 23, finished as the Ravens leader in receptions (9) during the playoffs and with 156 receiving yards and a score, before being ousted by the Chiefs on Jan. 28. Flowers received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty and coughed up a goal-line fumble on the same drive that stymied Baltimore's effort to chip into its deficit against Kansas City. The Ravens, the top seed in the AFC, ultimately lost 17-10 to the Chiefs at home.

In the 16 regular-season games, Flowers finished with 77 catches and 858 receiving yards — both franchise records for a rookie — along with six total touchdowns.

No additional details were provided as the case is pending.