Ravens GM calls allegations against Justin Tucker 'serious, concerning' as team waits on NFL investigation

(Content warning: This story contains depictions of alleged inappropriate sexual behavior.)

During the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta addressed the allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior by kicker Justin Tucker.

Since the story first broke at the end of January, 16 massage therapists from eight spas in the Baltimore area have come forward to accuse Tucker of inappropriate behavior

"The allegations are serious, concerning," DeCosta said. "The amount of allegations are serious and concerning. I think that we're fortunate that the league is doing an investigation. We'll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can, and we'll make our decisions based on that."

DeCosta added that the Ravens became aware of the allegations when the Baltimore Banner, which broke the story, approached the team for comment. He also said he met with Tucker, but did not disclose the details of the conversation.

Three women have already spoken with investigators representing the NFL, with two more saying that they will be interviewed in the coming weeks, per the Baltimore Banner.

In a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl LIX, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that the league planned to look into the "serious" allegations against Tucker. Goodell said that the league was unaware of the alleged behavior until the first report.

Although the incidents are outside of the legal statute of limitations, the NFL can choose to punish Tucker directly after the investigation is complete. In 2022, the league suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson 11 games and fined him $5 million after 24 women accused him in civil action of sexual assault and misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

The first allegations against Tucker were reported by the Banner on Jan. 30, with the outlet speaking to six massage therapists who alleged that Tucker was sexually inappropriate with them during massage sessions. In the weeks since, more women have continued to come forward.

Multiple women accused Tucker of exposing his genitals, touching the massage therapists inappropriately and leaving what they believed to be ejaculate on the massage table, among other inappropriate actions. The alleged incidents all date between 2012 and 2016.

Tucker, who has played for the Ravens since 2012, is the longest-tenured kicker in the league. He released a statement on Jan. 30 after the first accusations went public, calling the allegations "unequivocally false." As more accusers have come forward, Tucker and his representatives have referred back to that statement and have not released a new one.

As far as the Ravens' team policy of zero tolerance when it comes to off-field issues, DeCosta said they aren't ready to make a decision on Tucker's future at the moment.

"I think the biggest thing we have to do first of all is look at every single case differently," DeCosta said. "There are no absolutes. I think in this case we're still awaiting as much information as possible. Again, we're fortunate that the league has come down to Baltimore. I met with the league, I believe the league has met with other people in Baltimore as well. We'll wait for the details of that investigation and we'll make a decision based on that.