Rare 'high risk' warning for flash flooding issued in Texas, Louisiana

NEW YORK — A rare "high risk" warning for flash flooding has been issued in Texas and Louisiana as the states brace for up to 9 inches of rain in the next 24 hours.

"The high risk area has seen over 600% of their normal rainfall for the past two weeks alone," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned, and the flash flooding could be life-threatening.

"High risk" days account for just 4% of days, but they are responsible for more than one-third of flooding deaths, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

Rainfall rates could top 3 inches per hour in some areas.

Besides the rain, damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes are also forecast to hit Texas on Thursday. Cities in the bull's-eye span from Midland to San Antonio to Austin to Waco to Houston.

Some of that severe weather will move into Louisiana Thursday evening, with damaging winds possible in Lake Charles and Alexandria.

On Friday, the severe weather will continue to push east, impacting a region from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

Up to 6 inches of rain is possible in Mississippi and Alabama.

Damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes will threaten New Orleans; Jackson, Mississippi; Mobile, Alabama; and Pensacola, Florida.

