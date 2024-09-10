Rangers call up top pitching prospect Kumar Rocker, scheduled to start on Thursday

The Texas Rangers are expected to feature two significant pitching debuts this week, beginning with top prospect Kumar Rocker making his first-ever MLB start on Thursday. The team announced the move on social media.

Last week, there was some uncertainty as to whether or not the team's 2022 first-round pick (selected No. 3 overall out of Vanderbilt) would pitch for the Rangers this season. Manager Bruce Bochy shot down the idea, only for GM Chris Young said it was a possibility after Rocker struck out 18 combined batters in two starts after being promoted to Triple-A. In 10 innings, the right-hander allowed two runs and one walk.

Rocker began the year pitching for Texas' Rookie League club in July before being promoted to Double-A Frisco, then Triple-A Round Rock. In 10 games (nine starts), he compiled a 1.96 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings. MLB.com ranked him as the Rangers' No. 2 prospect this year.

The 24-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2023, which likely explains why there was a difference of opinion as to how much Rocker should pitch this year. Prior to surgery, he threw 28 innings. In his first professional season, Rocker pitched 34 innings.

But as a freshman, he threw 99 2/3 innings for Vanderbilt, throwing a no-hitter with 19 strikeouts in a Super Regionals win over Duke. he threw 122 innings as a junior in his final year at Vanderbilt.

Kumar Rocker, Wicked Breaking Ball and 100mph Fastball, Individual Pitches + Overlay. pic.twitter.com/nmp4sCUJpx — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 22, 2024

Rocker is a two-time first-round draft pick, having been selected No. 10 overall by the New York Mets in 2021. However, the Mets did not sign him after a physical raised concerns about an elbow issue. Rocker didn't return to Vanderbilt, instead pitching in the independent Frontier League before going back into the draft and being picked by the Rangers.

The Rangers are also expecting Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, to pitch for them during their four-game series against the Seattle Mariners. However, Bochy wouldn't commit to a schedule with seven possible starting pitchers to work with, including Nathan Eovaldi, Cory Bradford, Andrew Heaney and Rocker's college teammate Jack Leiter.

There's also a question as to how much rest deGrom and Scherzer need coming off rehab assignments. deGrom has not pitched since April 2023 and undergoing surgery on the UCL in his right elbow.