Rams QB Matthew Stafford sprains UCL in thumb in loss to Cowboys, considered day-to-day

The Los Angeles Rams may be without Matthew Stafford this weekend.

Stafford sustained a sprained UCL in his right thumb after injuring it in their blowout 43-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, head coach Sean McVey confirmed on Monday. Stafford is now considered day-to-day.

Stafford injured his thumb in the first half of the loss at AT&T Stadium after it collided with Cowboys defensive lineman Mazi Smith’s helmet. Stafford’s thumb appeared to get stuck in Smith’s facemask briefly, and he later went to the locker room to get it checked out.

#Rams QB Matthew Stafford appeared to injure his thumb on his throwing hand during this play.

Stafford returned to the game in the second half, and led the Rams on a touchdown drive before catching the two-point conversion himself, but he went to the locker room once again right before the end of the third quarter. That’s when the Rams opted to send in backup quarterback Brett Rypien, who finished out the game.

Stafford re-emerged from the locker room with his right hand heavily taped, but there was no need for him to return to the game.

Stafford went 13-of-22 for 162 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the game. The 35-year-old has 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. Rypien, who had yet to play this fall, went 5-of-10 for 42 yards to close out the game.

The Rams will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon in Wisconsin. If Stafford can’t go, Rypien will start in his place. The Rams have lost three of their last four games, and have fallen to 3-5 this season. The Packers are just 2-5, and have lost four straight.