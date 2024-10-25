National

Quiz: 'Yellowstone' trailer teases final episodes, 'Venom 3' dances into theaters, Alec Baldwin returns to 'SNL'

By Cassie Morris, Yahoo Entertainment

YELLOWSTONE, Kevin Costner, ‘One Hundred Years Is Nothing', (Season 5, ep. 501, aired Nov. 13, 2022). photo: ©Paramount Network / Courtesy Everett Collection (©Paramount Network/courtesy Everett Collection)

By Cassie Morris, Yahoo Entertainment

In case you missed it, Alec Baldwin made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live for the first time since his Rust shooting trial. Also making headlines is rapper and songwriter Cardi B, who announced on social media that an unspecified medical emergency is preventing her from performing. Paramount Network's Yellowstone released its new trailer, offering a sneak peek of the final episodes.

How well have you kept up with entertainment headlines? Take our quiz to find out.

(And if you need a refresher on what's happened this week in the world of celebrity, movies, TV, music and more, check out our entertainment coverage.)

Good luck!

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!