Quiz: 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' haunts the big screen, 'Bachelorette' finale is called 'cruel,' 'Dancing With the Stars' reveals cast

By Laura Clark, Yahoo Entertainment

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE, (aka BEETLEJUICE 2), from left: Winona Ryder, Bob, Michael Keaton, 2024. © Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection (©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection)

In case you missed it, Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder are back in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is hitting big screens 36 years after the original Tim Burton-directed film. On the small screen, The Bachelorette angered fans for the way the series handled the finale, with season lead Jenn Tran facing her ex-fiancé Devin Strader post-breakup. In other reality show news, Dancing With the Stars made headlines this week for its latest crop of celebrities who will try their hand (er, feet) at ballroom dancing.

How well have you kept up with entertainment headlines? Take our quiz to find out.

(And if you need a refresher on what's happened this week in the world of celebrity, movies, TV, music and more, check out our entertainment coverage.)

Good luck!

