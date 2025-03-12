Pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil expected in court after ICE arrest

NEW YORK — Mahmoud Khalil -- the pro-Palestinian activist who was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on the campus of Columbia University, despite possessing a green card -- is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Khalil is currently being held in Louisiana after being arrested in New York earlier this week. His legal team is asking for Khalil to order the government to return him to New York while his legal fight plays out.

The court will hear the habeas corpus petition filed by Khalil’s legal team on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

Attorney Amy E. Greer said Khalil’s detention in Louisiana is a "blatantly improper but familiar tactic designed to frustrate the New York federal court's jurisdiction."

President Donald Trump’s administration has alleged that Khalil -- who was a leader of the pro-Palestinian encampment protests on Columbia's campus -- was a supporter of Hamas.

Baher Azmy, one of the lawyers representing Khalil, called his client's alleged alignment with Hamas "false and preposterous."

Khalil's arrest has prompted protests calling for his release. Fourteen members of Congress have also signed a letter demanding his release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ABC News' Armando Garcia, James Hill, Laura Romero and Ely Brown contributed to this report.

