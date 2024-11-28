National

Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested for interrupting Thanksgiving parade

By Aaron Katersky, Mark Crudele and Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
ozgurdonmaz/Getty Images
By Aaron Katersky, Mark Crudele and Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News

NEW YORK — Pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested for blocking the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday.

For the second year in a row, the demonstrators jumped the barriers and ran into West 55th Street just before 9:30 a.m.

The exact charges the protesters will be facing are still pending.

The protesters sat on the ground, locking arms and chanting, "Free, free Palestine!"

Others held a banner behind them that said: "Don’t celebrate genocide! Arms embargo now."

The brief interruption had spectators booing and then cheering as NYPD officers intervened.

The parade was delayed for about five minutes as the 21 protesters were removed from the road.

There have been international calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, but numerous efforts to reach an agreement to end fighting have not succeeded. More than 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war started on Oct. 7, 2023.

The first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade took place in 1927. It's been a holiday tradition ever since.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!