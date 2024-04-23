'Possible kidnapping' caught on home-security camera, police say

NEW YORK — A video taken on Sunday by a home-security camera in Hillsboro, Oregon, appeared to show a woman being carried away against her will in a "possible kidnapping," police said Monday.

"We are looking for any information the community may have regarding this incident," the Hillsboro Police Department said in a press bulletin.

The black-and-white video, which has been viewed by ABC News, appears to show a woman with glasses ringing a doorbell and waiting for someone to answer.

A man with a beard appears to approach and to carry her away against her will, police said. The woman was "crying for help before she was picked up and carried away by the above pictured male," police said in the bulletin, which included screengrabs of the woman and man from the video.

"They appear to have left in a white pickup (probably an extended or crew cab pickup without a canopy)," police said.

Police said the video was shot on Sunday at about 10:45 p.m. near Southeast 32nd Avenue and E. Main Street in Hillsboro, a suburb west of Portland.

"The Hillsboro Police are actively investigating this incident as a possible kidnapping incident," police said.

