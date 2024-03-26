Positive affirmations for the Rockets, Magic, Suns, Nets, Hawks & Bulls | Devine Intervention

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this episode of Devine Intervention, Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Jared Dubin from CBS Sports and Last Night in Basketball to say some nice things about some of the less talked about teams around the NBA, but first…

Jared says that Josh Hart, a literal quote machine, brings him basketball joy. Not only has Hart turned himself into a really valuable player for the Knicks, his charm and personality are impossible to miss.

Getting into the heart of the episode, Jared says some nice things about Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets before Dan turns the conversation to Jalen Green, who is either taking advantage of March basketball or finding his ceiling.

The Orlando Magic play a different brand of basketball, and Jamahl Mosley probably deserves to win Coach of the Year, and they’re going to be hell for any team that has to play them in a playoff series.

The Phoenix Suns are down after losing to the Spurs, without Victor Wembanyama, last night. The guys offer some positive affirmations about what this team can do when their stars are healthy…but can they stay healthy?

The guys also talk about Tom Thibodeau’s flexibility being a big part of the Knicks’ success this season, the Bulls finding something in a couple of young players, and the Hawks maybe finding themselves without Trae Young.

