Police seek suspect in 'unacceptable' fatal shooting of 10-year-old in Virginia

FRANKLIN, Va. — A 24-year-old woman is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old boy in Virginia, law enforcement said.

Tashawnda Nicole Drayton is wanted on charges that include first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding, the City of Franklin, Virginia Police Department said late Wednesday.

"This a very sad day for the City of Franklin," Chief Steve Patterson said in a statement posted on social media. "Any loss of life is unwarranted but for a 10-year-old to be the victim of violent crime is unacceptable and we as a community must come together and end this senselessness."

Drayton was allegedly one of "four suspects" who arrived at a home on Artis Street and had an "altercation" with a man there, police said. As it escalated, Drayton allegedly drew a firearm and shot both a 37-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy at the home, police said.

A relative carried the young victim to a different house, where emergency responders found him, investigators said. He later died at the hospital, police said.

The man who had been shot was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, police said. He was treated and later released.

Police described Drayton as a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 250 lbs., officials said.

