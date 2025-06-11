Police rescue 68-year-old woman from burning car after it flips over on highway

CHESTER, NY — A 68-year-old woman is in stable condition after being rescued from a vehicle fire that engulfed her car when it flipped over during a crash on a highway in New York, police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday morning when units from the Chester Police Department in New York were dispatched along with other emergency service units to “a report of a motor vehicle on Kings Highway near Knapps View Park,” according to a statement from the Chester Police Department.

When authorities arrived on scene, they discovered that the driver was still trapped in the vehicle that had been consumed by flames, police said.

“Officer Nicholas Contino was the first police officer to arrive on scene,” authorities said in their statement. “He gave his fire extinguisher to a passing motorist and worked to locate the operator in the vehicle. He was able to break the sunroof glass and free her from the vehicle. With the assistance of two passing motorists and a paramedic from Empress EMS, she was removed from the vehicle and away from the fire.”

The woman who was driving the car has not been named by authorities, but officials did say that she was a 68-year-old resident of Warwick, New York, and that she suffered burns to about a third of her body.

The woman was immediately taken to Westchester Medical Center’s Burn Unit and currently remains in stable condition.

“Officer Contino’s effort greatly increased the motorist’s chances for survival and he is commended for a job well done,” police said.

