Police looking to identify apparently abducted woman and possible kidnapper in video of possible abduction

(NEW YORK) -- Police in Kansas are asking the public for help in identifying a woman who was seen on surveillance video being taken by force by an unidentified man, according to authorities.

The Wichita Police Department said that the incident happened early Sunday morning at approximately 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Volutsia in Wichita, though the circumstances that led up to the abduction are currently unclear.

"At this time, we have not been able to identify the female and male seen in the video," the Wichita Police department said on social media. "Exploring all options, we've reached out to our regional and federal law enforcement partners for additional assistance."

Authorities also processed the audio and reduced the background noise in hopes that someone will recognize her voice.

The Wichita Police Department is now asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating the female and anybody that recognizes her or might have any information about her identity or whereabouts should reach out to the Wichita Police Department immediately.

