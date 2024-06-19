Police credit New Yorkers for suspect's arrest in the rape of a 13-year-old girl

NEW YORK — (AP) — Residents of a New York City neighborhood are being credited with the arrest of an Ecuadorian accused of raping a 13-year-old girl, a crime that the city's police commissioner said “shocked our entire city.”

Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, 25, was arrested early Tuesday outside a deli in Corona, Queens.

He was charged in the rape of the teenager last Thursday at Kissena Park in Queens after he allegedly used a knife to accost the girl and a 13-year-old boy who was walking with her.

Police officials told a news conference that community members detained Inga-Landi until police arrived even though he fought them.

Commissioner Edward A. Caban of the New York Police Department said the rape “shocked our entire city.”

“Our city was united in getting justice for the victim and her family,” he added.

Joe Kenny, chief of detectives for the New York Police Department, said Inga-Landi confessed, saying he had a drug problem, that he found the knife he used in the attack, and that “this was the first time that he had ever done anything like this.”

Kenny said the suspect also identified himself in a video that investigators showed him. Criminal charges lodged against him included rape, sex abuse, predatory sexual assault resulting in serious injury, robbery, kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child.

His lawyer did not immediately comment. The Ecuadorian consulate did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

In court Wednesday, prosecutors said Inga-Landi told police during his taped confession that he recorded portions of his attack and went off to buy drugs afterward, according to the New York Post.

Inga-Landi, scratches visible on his face, scowled and kept his head lowered throughout the hearing in which a judge ordered him held without bail until his next appearance on July 1, the newspaper said.

Kenny said members of the community, including a landlord who said Inga-Landi had tried to rent a room from him two weeks earlier, provided “crucial information” as the police department saturated the area with detectives and distributed pictures and a video of the suspect on social media.

The response from the community even before the arrest was so strong that police knew Inga-Landi's identity, had accessed his Facebook page and had a “dead-on” sketch along with photographs and video, Kenny said.

He said local residents who lived on the block where the arrest occurred ensured that once he was spotted, he couldn't go anywhere, apparently even using a belt to hold his feet together.

Kenny said at least 10 individuals kept him in place until police arrived. Authorities said he was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital after his arrest.

Angela Sauretti, 23, told The Daily Beast that she spotted Inga-Landi, wearing a black hoodie, in the deli and put him in a headlock when he tried to flee.

“He said, ‘Let me explain!’ I’m like, ‘There’s nothing to explain. You’re a rapist,’” she recalled.

Sauretti said Inga-Landi crawled under a car “like a cat," but community members surrounded it to prevent his escape.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.