The Playlist: Week 21 fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups and start/sit advice

♟️Week 21 Playoff Strategy

Last week, the key to streaming was focusing on quality over quantity. In Week 21, the games are more evenly distributed, so my strategy is using a transaction early in the week for a team playing three games in four nights and evaluating your needs thereafter. As always, keep an eye on load management and injuries while doing your best to stay ahead of the curve — make every move count!

✅ Must-Add Players

These players should be at the top of your list if they’re still available in your league.

🎧 Who's in My Rotation

Justin Edwards - SF, Philadelphia 76ers (22% rostered)

The undrafted rookie and former high school star has been the Sixers' best player not named Quentin Grimes. Edwards finished with sixth-round value in 9-cat leagues last week, dropping 21/3/3 with 3 3s and almost 2 stocks per game on 51% shooting from the field. With Philadelphia continuing to play for lottery seeding, you can count on Edwards to log heavy minutes the rest of the way.

Spencer Dinwiddie - PG/SG, Dallas Mavericks (33% rostered)

Week 20 was a good audition of what to expect from Dinwiddie. He was a first-round value in 9-cat formats and has averaged 43 fantasy points per game over the last seven days. With a ton of injuries in the backcourt, Dinwiddie is thriving in points, assists, 3s and steals.

He and Naji Marshall could be league winners; just keep a close eye on the Mavs' frontcourt because Anthony Davis was upgraded to doubtful ahead of Monday's tilt while Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II are practicing with the Mavs' G-League squad.

Ryan Dunn - SF/PF, Phoenix Suns (4% rostered)

The rookie from UVA was impressive in Week 20, finishing 71st in 9-cat leagues. The Suns are still fighting for a playoff spot and Dunn is stepping up in Bradley Beal's absence. With the Suns playing four games this week, Dunn's mix of 3s, rebounds and stocks will be an asset for fantasy managers. He's widely available, so scoop him up, especially in deeper leagues.

Early Week Streamers

If you’re looking for a quick boost to start your week, these players are worth a look because they play three games in four nights from Monday to Thursday.

🎧 Who's in My Rotation

Max Christie - SG/SF, Dallas Mavericks (18% rostered)

The Mavericks are shorthanded and even though Anthony Davis was upgraded to doubtful, Christie will be involved. He's pulled down eight boards in three straight games and a Monday/Tuesday back-to-back offers some upside in gathering 3s and stocks, too.

Andrew Nembhard - PG/SG, Indiana Pacers (28% rostered)

The Pacers play Monday with a Wednesday/Thursday back-to-back. There's a chance Tyrese Haliburton sits on one leg of that back-to-back, but even if he doesn't, Nembhard gets 30 minutes most nights and is productive for points and assists.

Anthony Black - PG/SG, Orlando Magic (3% rostered)

Selecting Black comes with some risk because he's all over the place. However, I think Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will sit for one leg of the Magic's Monday/Tuesday back-to-back, which should give Black more touches. He's coming off a 13/6/6 game on Friday, where he played 26 minutes. That's the momentum you want to take advantage of at the start of the week. If he plays poorly, drop him after Tuesday.

Keon Ellis (SG/SF, Sacramento Kings)

Scooping Ellis is more of a schedule play to get some stocks and 3s, but stay up on the injury report. The Kings have a tough Monday/Tuesday back-to-back versus the Celtics and Thunder — two teams that Sacramento would be wise to deploy their best on-ball defender. But it's the Kings, so you never know. He's generally better in real life than in fantasy, so the minute allocation is key.

Early week fades

Los Angeles Clippers: Cut the fringe guys like Kris Dunn because the Clippers don't play until Wednesday.

Washington Wizards: Questionable rotational decisions drive too much unpredictability, even though they play three games in four nights.

Los Angeles Lakers: The squad is getting healthy, which doesn't leave much room for fringe streamers like Dorian Finney-Smith and Dalton Knecht.

Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors: Each team plays on Tuesday and won't play again until Friday. That two-day hiatus midweek makes it challenging to hold fringe players like Moses Moody, Ausar Thompson and DaQuan Jeffries.

Mid-to-Late Week Streamers

Here are a couple of options, but we don't know what surprises the injury report will reveal after Thursday.

🎧 Who's in My Rotation

Ty Jerome - PG/SG, Cleveland Cavaliers (21% rostered)

The Cavaliers have three games in four nights from Thursday to Sunday, making Ty Jerome an appealing pickup. He’s shown the ability to contribute points and assists while sprinkling in some 3s and steals. If Cleveland decides to rest a starter or two, Jerome’s value could climb even higher.

Keon Johnson - PG/SG, Brooklyn Nets (23% rostered)

The Nets are in tank mode and likely to manage their veterans, particularly during their back-to-back late in the week. This creates an opportunity for Keon Johnson to soak up extra minutes and contribute across the boxscore. He’s a solid addition, particularly if you’re chasing counting stats in categories like points, assists and steals. Just remember he can struggle with efficiency.

🗓️ Weekly Game Schedule

Here’s how the week breaks down in terms of total NBA games played per day. Use this to identify when streaming options will be the most favorable:

Lightest slates: Wednesday, Friday and Saturday

Day

Games Played

Monday

8

Tuesday

8

Wednesday

7

Thursday

8

Friday

7

Saturday

7

Sunday

8

Back-to-Back Sets

Monday/Tuesday: Kings, Magic and Mavericks

Tuesday/Wednesday: Knicks

Wednesday/Thursday: Lakers, Pacers and Wizards

Thursday/Friday: Cavaliers and Jazz

Friday/Saturday: Nets

Saturday/Sunday: Sixers and Spurs

