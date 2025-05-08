Plans for new air traffic control system unveiled by transportation secretary

NEW YORK — Plans for a new air traffic control system were announced Thursday by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy amid a spotlight on the out-of-date ATC system and the air traffic controller shortage.

The Transportation Department said in a statement the current ATC system is "antiquated" and said the new "state-of-the-art" system will improve safety and cut back on delays.

Changes include swapping out old telecommunications for "new fiber, wireless and satellite technologies"; "installing new modern hardware and software"; replacing 618 old radars; and building six new air traffic control centers and replacing towers, the Transportation Department said.

The announcement comes as an outage at Newark Liberty International Airport last week caused ATC computer screens to go dark for roughly 60 to 90 seconds and prevented controllers from talking to aircraft during that time, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the incident. As a result, the Federal Aviation Administration briefly halted all departures to the airport.

Following the outage, several controllers went on medical leave, calling the experience a traumatic event. The controllers are entitled to at least 45 days away from the job and must be evaluated by a doctor before they can return to work.

The facility where controllers work the airspace around Newark airport is located in Philadelphia and was already short on air traffic controllers.

This increased shortage sparked massive delays and cancellations at Newark over the last two weeks.

The FAA in a statement Monday said the "antiquated air traffic control system is affecting our workforce."

"As Secretary Duffy has said, we must get the best safety technology in the hands of controllers as soon as possible," the FAA said.

The new system will cost billions; Congress must pass a funding bill.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.