Pistons fall to Nets for 26th straight loss, tie record for longest single-season losing streak in NBA history

Put the Pistons in the history books.

Detroit lost, 125-115 to the Brooklyn Nets Saturday night. The loss marked the 26th straight for the Pistons, tying them with the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013-14 Process-era Philadelphia 76ers for the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history.

With a loss to the Nets in a home rematch on Tuesday, they'd hold the single-season record as their own. After that, the all-time record is on the horizon.

A different iteration of the Process 76ers lost 28 straight games over the course of two seasons (2014-15 to 15-16) for the longest losing streak in NBA history. Only the East-leading Boston Celtics would stand between the Pistons and further infamy on Dec. 28.

The Nets snapped a five-game losing streak of their own with the win. They threatened to run away with the game after opening a 32-21 first quarter lead. But the Pistons clawed back to cut their deficit to 77-75 with a Jaden Ivey layup midway through the third quarter.

They had a chance to take the lead on their next possession, but Cade Cunningham's 3-pointer missed the mark. From there, the Nets reeled off seven unanswered points, and the Pistons didn't threaten again.

The losing streak is an ignominious milestone for a Pistons team that's had top-5 picks in each of the last three drafts, including the No. 1 overall selection used to draft Cunningham in 2021. They followed up those draft picks with the signing of head coach Monty Williams in March to a six-year, $78.5 million deal, the largest coaching contract in NBA history.

The premium draft capital and high-profile coaching hire have produced a 2-27 start for the Pistons that doesn't show signs of turning around anytime soon.