PGA Tour suspends Byeong Hun An three months for banned substance: 'It was the only time I used this medication'

Byeong Hun An has been suspended for three months for violating the PGA Tour Anti-Doping Policy, the Tour announced on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old An tested positive for a prohibited substance found in a cough medicine that is available in his native Korea.

According to the Tour, An has "cooperated fully" throughout the process and accepted the suspension. He is eligible to return to play on Dec. 1, 2023.

In a statement posted on Instagram, An explained that while dealing with a head cold, it was suggested by his mother that he take a medication from Korea that helped her through similar symptoms.

"I took this medicine without checking its contents first only to later find that it contained a substance that is prohibited under the PGA TOUR's anti-doping program," An said. "It was the only time I used this medication and in no way did I take it to gain a competitive advantage.

"I regret not being more thorough in my decision-making and take full responsibility for my actions. I'd like to thank the PGA TOUR for supporting me during this process and look forward to returning to competition in the new year."

An, 2009 U.S. Amateur champion, is currently ranked 53rd in the Official World Golf Ranking and has earned $3,231,760 this season. He was 44th in the FedEx Cup standings during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season with 12 top-25 finishes in 31 starts, which included runner-up status at the Wyndham Championship and tied for third at the Genesis Scottish Open.