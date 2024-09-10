Peyton Manning rips 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk after dropped TD pass on MNF: 'There's a reason for training camp!'

Peyton Manning let Brandon Aiyuk have it on Monday night.

The Hall of Famer laid into the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver for dropping what would’ve been his first touchdown pass of the season just before halftime of their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the New York Jets.

With just 15 seconds left in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw what appeared to be a perfect pass to Aiyuk in the corner of the end zone. Ayiuk dove out to try and haul it in, but the ball went right through his hands.

While it wasn’t the easiest play in the world, it’s one that Aiyuk should be capable of making more times than not.

Peyton Manning unloads on Brandon Aiyuk sitting out camp after that dropped TD pic.twitter.com/cZEbzZS6Vj — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 10, 2024

"There's a reason for training camp! You need it! We need the reps!" Manning said, clearly frustrated, while talking with his brother, Eli, and former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick on their alternate broadcast of the game on ESPN 2.

"Get those contracts done earlier so we can get in training camp and you don't drop balls on opening night."

Aiyuk was angling for a new contract with the 49ers throughout seemingly the entire offseason. While he finally reached a four-year, $120 million extension with the franchise late last month, he held out from training camp and put in a trade request at one point — which nearly resulted in him being dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers at one point. He even admitted that he "made it a little bit more difficult than it needed to" be when it came to his contract negotiations, though he got his deal in the end.

Aiyuk didn’t actually practice with the team for the first time this fall until last Tuesday, either. Even though Aiyuk was surely practicing on his own before rejoining his teammates, Manning doesn't think that quality was anywhere close to good enough.

"You're still catching balls at a high school field with some quarterback that is 45 years old, my age. You're not catching balls from your quarterback," Manning said. "Get signed, get in camp, and we don't drop the ball!"

Aiyuk racked up 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 75 catches last season while helping the 49ers reach the Super Bowl. The 26-year-old is starting his fifth season in the league this fall.

Though he’s sure to settle in and get going eventually, his 2024 season is off to a bit of a slow start. He has just 14 yards on a single catch through three quarters of Monday’s game.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.