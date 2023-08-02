National

People in Senate buildings at Capitol urged to shelter in place amid possible active shooter report: Police

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News

Low angle view of the Russell Senate Office Building, Washington DC, USA Glowimages/Getty Images (Glowimages/Getty Images/Glowimages RF)

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News

(WASHINGTON D.C)--The Capitol Police Department is urging everyone inside the Senate buildings at the Capitol to shelter in place following a report of a "possible active shooter."

The Capitol Police said its "officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call," adding that there's no confirmed reports of gunshots.

A spokesperson for Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department told ABC News the call about an active shooter appears to be a bad call.

"No injuries and no shooter were located," the spokesperson said.

Both the Senate and House of Representatives are currently out of session on a summer recess.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!