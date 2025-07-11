Pennsylvania experiencing 'intermittent' 911 outages: Police

(PHILADELPHIA, Pa. ) -- Pennsylvania is experiencing "intermittent" statewide 911 outages, officials confirmed on Friday.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency confirmed on social media there are “some outages” and they are working to resolve the issue and restore service.

“Please only call 911 for true emergencies. Do not call just to check whether it is working,” the agency said.

The Philadelphia Police Department said the outage is "intermittent" and that "some calls are still successfully going through."

The outage may impact that the ability of some residents to reach emergency services through the traditional 911 system, police said.

If residents are unable to reach 911, police urge residents to call their local Philadelphia Police District directly.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

