Pelicans, Trey Murphy III reportedly agree on four-year, $112M rookie contract extension

On the day of the rookie extension deadline, the New Orleans Pelicans have locked down one of their promising young stars. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Trey Murphy III and the Pels have agreed on a four-year, $112 million contract extension.
This story will be updated.
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III has agreed on a four-year, $112 million rookie contract extension with the franchise, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/XgRPSFIhP4— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2024