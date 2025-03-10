National

Patriots reach 2-year deal with QB Josh Dobbs to back up Drake Maye: Report

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 5: Josh Dobbs #5 of the 49ers throws a practice pass during a timeout in the first half of the San Francisco 49ers versus the Arizona Cardinals NFL football game at State Farm Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images) (Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Patriots have their backup quarterback. Josh Dobbs reached a two-year deal with New England on Monday afternoon, his agent confirmed. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the deal is worth $8 million with $3.8 million fully guaranteed.

Dobbs has bounced around the league in recent years, with stops in Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Arizona and Minnesota, but spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers. He'll back up Drake Maye this fall in New England.

Dobbs was drafted in the fourth round by the Steelers in 2017.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!