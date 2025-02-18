Panthers, QB Andy Dalton reportedly agree to 2-year deal to keep him in Carolina

The Panthers and backup quarterback Andy Dalton have reached agreement on a two-year, $8 million contract to keep him in Carolina, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The contract includes $6 million in guaranteed money and could escalate to $10 million. The contract escalators weren't initially reported.

Dalton has played for Carolina as the backup to Bryce Young for two seasons, a stint that includes six starts. A former Pro Bowler with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dalton will enter his 15th NFL season in the fall at 37 years old.