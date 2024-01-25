National

Panthers to hire Bucs OC Dave Canales as head coach, per report

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

The Carolina Panthers are hiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their new head coach, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Canales was successful with quarterback Baker Mayfield, a showing he will look to replicate with Bryce Young.

This story will be updated.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!