Panthers get edge Patrick Jones II

The Carolina Panthers reached a two-year, $20 million deal with edge rusher Patrick Jones II on Monday, according to the NFL Network.
Jones had 39 total tackles and seven sacks, both of which were career-highs, last season with the Vikings.
The Carolina Panthers reached a two-year, $20 million deal with edge rusher Patrick Jones II on Monday, according to the NFL Network.
Jones had 39 total tackles and seven sacks, both of which were career-highs, last season with the Vikings.
news
weather
traffic