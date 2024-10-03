National

Padres, Tigers, Royals advance to divisional round, Mets-Brewers to play Game 3 | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

By Jordan Shusterman,Jake Mintz, Yahoo Sports

The 2024 MLB Postseason has gotten off to its usual wild ways in the best-of-three Wild Card series that have already seen three teams advance to the divisional round. The San Diego Padres, Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals completed their mini-sweeps on Wednesday night, while one series is going to a do-or-die Game 3 on Thursday.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break down all the action from the Wild Card round including Tarik Skubal’s extremely impressive first career postseason start, the Baltimore Orioles’ offense being a complete letdown and the Padres holding off a late Game 2 rally from the Atlanta Braves to punch their ticket to an NLDS matchup with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers series so far and set up their important Game 3 Thursday night.

(2:04) - Tigers-Astros recap

(21:01) - Royals-Orioles recap

(36:41) - Braves-Padres recap

(54:02) - Mets-Brewers so far

(1:03:43) - Mets-Brewers Game 3 preview

