Packers COO Ed Policy to take over for Mark Murphy as Green Bay's next president, CEO

The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday that chief operating officer and general counsel Ed Policy will take over for Mark Murphy as the team's president and CEO.

Murphy will continue to serve until his scheduled retirement at 70 years old next offseason. Policy, who's been with the franchise since 2012, will assume the role in July 2025. He's the son of former San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns executive Carmen Policy.

Policy was selected for the role via a unanimous vote of the Packers board of directors following a recommendation by a search committee.

"We unanimously agreed that Ed Policy is an excellent person to lead our organization, has an inspiring and innovative vision of the future, and gives us great continuity of leadership that will allow for a seamless transition," board chair Susan Finco said via a statement.

Policy joined the Packers in 2021 as vice president and general counsel. He was promoted to COO in 2018 and has served that role since. He's directed the franchise's legal affairs and spearheaded business efforts including sales, marketing and fan engagement.

Policy previously served as the commissioner of the Arena Football League and as an executive consultant for the NFL league office. He practiced law prior to shifting his career focus to sports administration.

"We will continue our relentless focus on building a winning culture that transcends the playing field," Policy said via a team statement. "The Lombardi Trophy will always be our north star and ensuring a positive impact on our community will continue to be paramount in our decision-making."

Murphy has served as Packers president and CEO since 2008, a span that includes 12 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl victory after the 2010 season. He vowed on Monday to work closely with Policy over the next 13 months as Policy transitions into his role.

"Congratulations to Ed on this well-deserved promotion to what I believe is the most unique and meaningful position in the world of professional sports," Murphy said, via a team statement. "Ed has been a tremendous asset to the organization during his 12 years here and has been greatly instrumental in our success."