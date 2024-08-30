National

One police officer shot and killed, two others wounded in Dallas shooting

By Jon Haworth, ABC News
DALLAS — One police officer has been shot and killed and two others wounded after a shooting in Dallas, Texas, authorities have confirmed.

Dallas police officers were called to a report of an officer in distress on the 900 block of E. Ledbetter Drive in southern Dallas, according to Kristin Lowman, Dallas Police Department’s communications director, who addressed the media early Friday morning.

When officers arrived, they found an officer shot in his marked patrol vehicle and the responding officers began to exchange gunfire with a suspect at the scene, Lowman said. Two police officers were shot in that exchange.

The suspect fled the scene and Dallas police officers pursued the individual to the 1000 block of Stemmons Freeway down I-35E in Lewisville, police said.

The suspect eventually stopped and exited their vehicle carrying a long gun when Dallas officers shot and killed the individual.

All three officers were immediately taken to local hospitals where one of them died from the injuries sustained in the shooting, officials said. The other two are currently in critical and stable conditions, respectively.

Officials did not give any possible motive for the shooting and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

