One dead as landslide sweeps across roads, into homes in Alaska, officials say

KETCHIKAN, Alaska — A landslide in Ketchikan, Alaska, blocked roads and damaged houses, killing at least one person, officials said.

Three other people were transported to a nearby hospital, Kacie Paxton, a public information officer for the Ketchikan Gateway Borough, said in a statement. One of those people was later released, she said.

Forced mandatory evacuations were put in place after the landslide swept through several streets in Ketchikan at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, Paxton said. Alaska State Troopers and local authorities were undertaking search and rescue operations.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an Alaska Disaster Emergency Declaration. A separate Joint Disaster Emergency Declaration was issued by Borough Mayor Rodney Dial and City of Ketchikan Mayor Dave Kiffer.

"In my 65 years in Ketchikan, I have never seen a slide of this magnitude," Kiffer said in a statement. "With the slides we have seen across the region, there is clearly a region-wide issue that we need to try to understand with the support of our state geologist."

He added, "The loss of life that we have encountered is heartbreaking, and my heart goes out to those who lost their homes."

An evacuation was ordered for homes near the landslide, along Third Avenue, Second Avenue and Water Street, First Avenue, and White Cliff Avenue between Austin Street and Nadeau Street, officials said.

Photos released by the borough appeared to show a pile of trees and loose soil up against several hillside homes, at least one of which appeared to have been pushed into another home. Other photos appeared to show roads covered with debris, including trees.

"Our prayers are with the families, the injured, those recovering, and the community," Sen. Dan Sullivan said on social media, later adding, "My team and I stand ready to help facilitate any federal assistance that may be necessary."

