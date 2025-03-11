One cat's incredible reunion with its owner after the LA wildfires

It appears the tall tale that all cats have nine lives may be true for a California Maine coon named Aggie.

The beloved feline was feared dead for two months after the Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles left her family's home in ashes. But her owner, 82-year-old Katherine Kiefer, held out some hope.

Over the weekend, Kiefer got a call from the West Los Angeles Animal Shelter. Her daughter Carolyn Kiefer shared their reunion Saturday in a TikTok video that quickly garnered more than 1 million likes. It shows tears pouring from Katherine Kiefer's eyes as Aggie curled up in her arms.

“I was very much worried that I was going to wake up and (discover) it had been a dream,” she said.

Kiefer was at a medical appointment the day fire engulfed her neighborhood and her children couldn't find Aggie — who was prone to hiding — when they tried to rescue her.

“The one thing my mom asked was: 'Did you get Aggie?” Carolyn recalls.

Many pet owners struggled to reach their domesticated animals during the frantic rush to evacuate from the Palisades wildfire in January.

Aggie, who is about 5 years old, was gifted to Katherine Kiefer by a friend during the COVID-19 pandemic. Social media users have been so touched by the pair's reunion video that many have been asking for daily updates. The family's $30,000 GoFundMe campaign for Aggie’s vet bills had topped $21,000 by Tuesday afternoon.

The cat has undergone several blood transfusions and is now seeing a specialist.

“She was basically skin and bone, and in a state of absolute starvation,” Carolyn said.

The family will officially be reunited with Aggie when she is released from the hospital Thursday. Kiefer said she’s anxiously waiting, and she has a message for other pet owners: "Don’t underestimate cats,” she said.

