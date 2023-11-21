Ohio State vs. Michigan, future revenue sharing in college athletics & can Florida State stay undefeated?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde preview the biggest game of the college football season to date, Ohio State vs. Michigan in Ann Arbor.

As the regular season winds down, the animosity between these bitter rivals heats up. The long build to playing your foe is biggest between Ohio State and Michigan, yet this game does not come without future interests and complications as the Big Ten is moving away from in-conference divisions — leaving the noted Buckeye-Wolverine rivalry in a tricky spot. Their longstanding yearly date to face-off could be in jeopardy when the two are allowed to play each other for the Big Ten championship as soon as next year. The guys debate whether or not a back-to-back Michigan-Ohio State game would encourage the Big Ten to keep their divisions.

The crew then breaks down the highly anticipated matchup and which team could have the edge. Early in the season, Michigan appeared to be the favorite, but after their last two games and Ohio State’s recent hot streak, it should be much closer. The podcast also analyzes what happens if Ryan Day loses to Michigan for the third straight year. Day is building a good program, but he needs to win the game that matters most to keep the Buckeye faithful in his corner.

Florida State is in a tricky situation after starting quarterback Jordan Travis is done for the season due to an injury last weekend. The crew analyzes the best and worst scenarios for Florida State in the next two weeks. The Seminoles need to beat Florida and Louisville to give themselves a chance at the College Football Playoff, and Georgia beating Alabama in the SEC championship game could give FSU a big boost as well.

The Knight Commission had a meeting this week with college leaders to discuss the future of college athletics, especially revenue sharing with athletes. Ross breaks down the meeting and what it could mean moving forward for players, coaches & school administrators.

The Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey is back in time for Thanksgiving, so the hosts provide their thoughts on whether or not they would indulge in the fast-food turkey in this festive time of year.

1:00 - What happens to Ohio State-Michigan in a division-less Big Ten?

16:00 - Previewing Ohio State vs. Michigan this weekend

34:25 - Florida State vs. Florida is tricky without Jordan Travis

43:54 - Inching closer to revenue-sharing in college athletics

58:33 - Would you eat the Popeye’s Cajun-Style Turkey?

