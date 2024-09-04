NYC teacher shot in hand by stray bullet that flew through classroom window: Police

NEW YORK — A New York City teacher was struck by a stray bullet on the eve of the first day of school while setting up his classroom, police said.

The bullet flew through the window of the sixth-floor classroom, striking the 33-year-old teacher in his right hand, police said.

The incident occurred shortly before noon Wednesday at a middle school in the Bronx borough, according to the NYC Department of Education.

The bullet is believed to have been fired from an elevated surface a long distance from the school, M.S. 391, police said.

"The school was not targeted," Deputy Chief Keiyon Ramsey with the NYPD's Patrol Borough Bronx told reporters during a news briefing Wednesday.

The teacher suffered a graze wound to the palm of his right hand, Ramsey said. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition and has since been released.

One fired bullet was recovered from the classroom and is being processed, Ramsey said.

Police are working to determine where the bullet came from and who fired it, according to Deputy Chief Louis Deceglie with the NYPD's Detective Bureau Bronx Commanding Officer.

"We are currently searching all rooftops nearby, looking for both ballistic evidence and video evidence," Deceglie told reporters during Wednesday's briefing.

No students were in the classroom at the time of the shooting, as school does not start until Thursday. Additionally, no students were around the school at the time, Ramsey said.

"This egregious display of violence is both upsetting and reprehensible," the DOE said in a statement. "NYPD immediately responded to the scene where one educator sustained non-life-threatening injuries. We will provide support additional support to this school community."

There will be additional school safety agents and police officers at the middle school for the first day of school on Thursday "out of an abundance of caution," Ramsey said.

