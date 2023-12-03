No. 8 Alabama beats No. 1 Georgia for SEC title to snap Bulldogs' 29-game win streak and create playoff chaos

College Football Playoff chaos is here.

No. 8 Alabama beat No. 1 Georgia 27-24 in the SEC championship game on Saturday to break Georgia’s 29-game win streak and put Georgia’s chances of winning a third straight title in serious peril.

The Crimson Tide’s win means that at least three teams with one loss or fewer will miss the College Football Playoff. Four teams entered conference championship weekend undefeated while another four had one loss. Georgia (12-1) became the first unbeaten team to lose over the weekend with two more still to play and only one one-loss team (Oregon) will suffer a second loss this weekend.

Alabama (12-1) took a two-score lead with 5:47 to go on a one-yard run by Roydell Williams. He capped off a 75-yard drive that included four passes for 57 yards from Jalen Milroe to Isaiah Bond. Their clutch play came a week after Milroe found Bond for a 31-yard fourth-down TD in the waning seconds to beat Auburn and keep Alabama’s College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Milroe found Bond on a key third down earlier in the drive as he got away from pressure before a catch-and-run by Bond set Alabama up a yard away from the goal line.

Georgia responded with a TD drive of its own that included two fourth-down conversions. But that drive also took nearly three minutes off the clock and forced the Bulldogs to use a timeout. By the time Kendall Milton got into the end zone, there was just 2:52 remaining.

That meant Alabama just needed a couple of first downs to end it. The Crimson Tide got one right away on a big run by Milroe and he converted another first down with his legs two plays later to effectively end the game.