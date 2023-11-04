No. 22 Oklahoma State upsets No. 9 Oklahoma 27-24, spoils OU's CFP hopes in Bedlam rivalry

In what was likely the final installment of Bedlam for the foreseeable future, No. 22 Oklahoma State spoiled rival Oklahoma’s hopes of winning a national championship.

The Sooners entered Saturday’s game in Stillwater ranked No. 9 with a 7-1 record, but OSU’s 27-24 win will knock OU out of the College Football Playoff picture. On top of that, the Cowboys are now in an excellent position to get to the Big 12 championship game.

It took a come-from-behind effort from Oklahoma State to send its biggest rival off to the SEC with a loss. The Cowboys had a 17-7 lead in the first half, but entered the fourth quarter trailing 21-17.

To retake the lead, Oklahoma State embarked on a 97-yard scoring drive that was capped off by an Ollie Gordon touchdown from two yards out. Earlier in the half, Gordon was stuffed on fourth-and-1 twice in Oklahoma territory. But he would not be denied this and he gave Oklahoma State a 24-21 lead with 7:59 to play.

On the next series, Oklahoma gave the ball right back to Oklahoma State when Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel was not ready for the shotgun snap. The ball bounced off Gabriel, and the Cowboys recovered.

After the turnover, Oklahoma State added a field goal to extend the lead to 27-21 and then hung on for dear life.

The Cowboys’ defense held Oklahoma to a field goal on its next drive after a controversial non-call on what appeared to be pass interference on a pass to Drake Stoops in the end zone.

Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops almost just had an insane catch.. no pass-interference called here. pic.twitter.com/h8d9WIthP0 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 4, 2023

In the final minutes, Oklahoma would get one more try. Trailing 27-24, the Sooners would advance out to midfield but a fourth-and-5 pass from Gabriel to Stoops was a yard short of the line to gain, resulting in a turnover on downs.

That allowed the Cowboys to run out the clock and seal the coveted victory.