No. 2 Houston falls to TCU in thriller for 2nd straight loss after 14-0 start

Houston's unbeaten season came to an end with a loss to Iowa State on Tuesday.

On Saturday, it lost its second straight. Unranked TCU upended No. 2 Houston in a 68-67 thriller in Forth Worth.

Houston had a chance to take a 3-point lead in the game's final minute. But J'Wan Robert missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity, setting up TCU for a chance to take a late lead.

Emanuel Miller delivered with a go-ahead layup in traffic with 6.7 seconds remaining to give the Horned Frogs a 68-67 lead. TCU forced a turnover on the other end, and the TCU home crowd stormed the court. The win was a second straight for TCU over a top 10 team after defeating No. 9 Oklahoma on Wednesday.